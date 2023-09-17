Dharma cannot be eradicated, social discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu, says Governor R.N. Ravi

September 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Governor, R.N. Ravi on Sunday charged that social discrimination was still prevalent in various parts of the State. He also said Sanathana Dharma cannot be eradicated.

Addressing a gathering at a Siva Kulathar Cultural event organised by the Tamizh Seva Sangam at Ozhugacheri hamlet near Anaikkarai in Thanjavur, Mr. Ravi said reports of wearing of caste bands, mixing of human excreta in water tank, denial of permission for a section people into temples had reflected the practice of untouchability in the State. This evil practice could only be eradicated by social reform and not by vote bank politics, he said.

Stating that social and spiritual equality must be the goal of every citizen, Mr. Ravi said the resurgence of what he described as ‘Bharathiya Dharma’ alone would help achieve this.

Alleging that attempts were made to ‘weaken’ the country, he said, Bharath (India) was built on the concept of equality. Any attempts, including the ones made during the British era and subsequently in the name of vote bank politics had not yielded the intended result.

“Some people say they are out to eradicate Sanathan] Dharma. They have been trying it since the days of their ancestors. They cannot succeed in their attempts since this Dharma does not exist only in temples but in the DNA of the Bharathiyans (Indians)”, the Governor said.