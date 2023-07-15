ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University opens 650-bed hospital in Perambalur

July 15, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 650-bed hospital of the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, affiliated to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University (DSU), was inaugurated on Friday.

The super-speciality hospital has seven emergency departments, 10 operation theatres, radiology, and diagnostic services to ensure access to effective treatments for the poor.

At the inauguration ceremony, District Collector K. Karpagam, District Police Superintendent C. Shyamaladevi, DSU Chancellor A. Srinivasan and others spoke.

