Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University becomes third private varsity in State

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University in Tiruchi has become functional from 2021-22 as the third State Private University in Tamil Nadu.

Two other private varsities in the State are Shiv Nadar University and Sai University, both in Chennai. Passage of the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act in 2018 and 2019 paved way for the three universities to take shape as greenfield projects with a multi-disciplinary outlook.

The State Government issued notification for the commencement of the three private universities after the sponsoring bodies transferred contiguous land of 100 acres and above in the name of the varsities.

Academics exude hope that the start of the private universities will pave way for multi-disciplinary research and improved world-level ranking in the years to come.

“Presence of private universities in Tamil Nadu is a welcome development. The UGC is keen on scaling up the number of universities. The start of private universities with a multi-disciplinary outlook augurs well with the National Education Policy 2020,” G. Thiruvasagam, president of the Association of Indian Universities said.

These universities are competent to award degrees as specified by UGC under Section 22 of the UGC Act with the approval of the statutory councils, wherever required through their main campus. Wherever the approval of the statutory council is not a pre-requisite to start a programme, the universities are required to maintain the minimum standards regarding academic and physical infrastructure as laid down by the concerned statutory council, according to the UGC.

Though the private universities cannot affiliate an institution/college, they can establish off-campus centre(s) within the State after their existence of five years and with the prior approval of the University Grants Commission.

“Only those entities with a real service motive can run private universities. The outcome is bound to be good,” Prof. Thiruvasagam, who is also Vice-Chancellor of AMET University, Chennai, said.