DGP lauds special team for cracking double murder case

May 30, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Tuesday gave away cash awards and appreciation certificates to the police personnel of the special team of Pudukottai District Police which cracked a double murder case reported at Vendhanpatti near Ponnamaravathi in the district. 

The victims, Sigappi,,75, and her son Palaniappan, 54, were found murdered in their house at Vendhanpatti in December last and gold jewels stolen from the house. Five special teams were formed to apprehend the culprits. 

One of the teams arrested in early May Sakthivel,,33, and Alexander,,36, who trportedly confessed to having committed the double murder for gain. DGP Sylendra Babu invited the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Vandita Pandey and the special team members to Chennai and gave away cash awards and appreciation certificates to the team members, a police press release said.

