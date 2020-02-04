Tiruchirapalli

DGP inspects security arrangements at Big Temple

Director General of Police J. K.Tripathi heading for the Big Temple complex in Thanjavur on Monday.

Director General of Police J. K.Tripathi heading for the Big Temple complex in Thanjavur on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Handout

He said it was estimated that around 5 lakh people would converge at Thanjavur to witness the consecration in the morning and subsequent rituals to be performed at the temple on February 5.

The police expect arrival of devotees in large numbers at Thanjavur town on the day of kumbabishekam of the Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, according to the Director General of Police, J. K.Tripathi.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the security and bandobust arrangements around the Big Temple in view of the consecration, the DGP said it was estimated that around 5 lakh people would converge at Thanjavur to witness the consecration in the morning and subsequent rituals to be performed at the temple on February 5.

Earlier, he had discussion with the senior police officials at the District Police Headquarters where he was explained about the security arrangements and the number of police personnel deployed for the consecration duty.

Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
