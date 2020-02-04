DGP inspects security arrangements at Big Temple

The police expect arrival of devotees in large numbers at Thanjavur town on the day of kumbabishekam of the Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, according to the Director General of Police, J. K.Tripathi.
Talking to reporters after inspecting the security and bandobust arrangements around the Big Temple in view of the consecration, the DGP said it was estimated that around 5 lakh people would converge at Thanjavur to witness the consecration in the morning and subsequent rituals to be performed at the temple on February 5.
Earlier, he had discussion with the senior police officials at the District Police Headquarters where he was explained about the security arrangements and the number of police personnel deployed for the consecration duty.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.