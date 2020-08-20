DGP holds meeting with top officers of central zone

Tiruchi

20 August 2020 20:22 IST

Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy held a meeting with top police officers of the Central Zone here on Thursday and gave a set of instructions to them on various aspects connected with policing and police-public relations besides initiating stern action on illegal activities.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, H. M. Jayaram, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Tiruchi and Thanjavur Ranges and Superintendent of Police of nine districts falling under the Central zone attended the meeting that lasted two hours.

Police sources said the DGP drove home to the officers on maintaining a good rapport with the general public, lending a patient hearing to their grievances and taking steps for speedy redressal. The DGP instructed the officers to keep the activities of anti-social elements under check and initiate stringent action against all types of illegal activities. The DGP ascertained from the Superintendents of Police the administrative requirements of the respective districts including creation of new sub division and the performance of the districts in respect of law and order and crimes.