DGP holds meeting with Central Zone police officials

July 09, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday conducted a consultative meeting with police officials from nine districts in the Central Zone.

This was Mr. Jiwal’s first visit to Tiruchi after taking charge as the head of the police force, recently, to hold the consultative meeting with the police officials from Tiruchi range at the Office of Commissioner of Police.

Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, M. Sathiya Priya, and the police officials from Tiruchi (rural), Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Pudukottai districts participated in the meeting.

He advised the police personnel to take care of their mental health and urged the district-level officers to conduct mental health wellbeing programmes. Later, Mr. Jiwal held a separate meeting at Thanjavur in which police officials from Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts participated.

