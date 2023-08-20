Devotees witness consecration of Pandur Vaidyanathaswamy Temple

August 20, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the Mahakumbabishegam of Sri Aadhi Vaidyanathaswamy Temple at Pandur in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday morning.

The consecration was performed around 9 a.m. Priests carried pots containing holy water on their heads from the Yagasalai to the shrine and poured on the kalasams atop the temple towers.

The temple at Pandur with the presiding deity Sri Aadhi Vaidyanathaswamy and His consort Sri Balambika is one among the five temples known as Pancha Vaidyanathaswamy Temples around Vaitheeswaran Koil.

It is believed that this temple was constructed before the temple at Vaitheeswaran Koil. The temple also finds references in one of the poems known as Keerthi Thiruagaval in Thiruvasagam written by Shaiva Saint Manickavasagar.

