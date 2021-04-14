Devotees visit temples

TIRUCHI

14 April 2021 20:17 IST

Adhering to safety protocols, devotees visited various temples on Tamil New Year Day and offered prayers on Wednesday.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable and Endowments Department said devotees wore masks while entering the shrines in view of rise in COVID-19 cases and defaulters were advised to put them on.

Advertising

Advertising

Several devotees offered worship at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple, Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple, Akilandeswari Jambukeswarar Temple, Tiruvanaikoil, and Vekkaliamman Temple at Woraiyur in Tiruchi, among others.

Devotees were subjected to thermal screening at Samayapuram Mariamman Temple and hand sanitisers were sprayed on their hands as per safety protocols, said a temple official.

The turnout was moderate in various temples here, said HR & CE officials.