Devotees throng Vekkaliamman Temple

April 14, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Hundreds of devotees draw the car of Vekkali Amman Temple in Tiruchi on Friday.

Hundreds of devotees draw the car of Vekkali Amman Temple in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A large number of devotees drew the car of Vekkaliamman Temple here on Friday.

The decorated car began from its base at 10 a.m. It went around important streets of Woraiyur and returned to its base around 12.30 p.m. A special puja was performed to Goddess Vekkaliamman after the temple car reached its base.

Devotees, who came from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas, offered prayers on the occasion of ‘Chithirai therottam.’ Several of them carried milk pots and offered abishekam to the Goddess.

Meanwhile, temples in Tiruchi witnessed a heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of Tamil New Year. Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Jambukeswarar-Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikovil, Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram, Sri Murugan Temple in Vayalur and Ayyappa Temple in Cantonment attracted hundreds of devotees since early morning.

