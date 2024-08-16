ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Thiruvanaikoil temple

Published - August 16, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Several Amman temples in Tiruchi saw a large turnout of devotees as it was the last Friday in the Tamil month of Aadi

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of devotees, mainly women, thronged Sri Jambukeswarar-Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikoil on the occasion of last Friday of Tamil month of Aadi.

The devotees, who came from different parts of the district, stood in a long queue to have a darshan of the presiding deities Jambukeswarar and Akilandeswari. They had to wait for more than two- hours to get darshan.

Elaborate arrangements were made to regulate the crowd.

Similarly, most of Amman temples, including that of Vekkaliamman Temple, Nachiyar Temple, Woraiyur, and Kuzhumayi Amman Temple, saw a large turnout.

