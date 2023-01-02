Devotees throng temples to celebrate Vaikunda Ekadasi

January 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Sri Vaishavite devotees converged in large numbers and offered their prayers to the presiding deity at Sri Sarangapani Temple at Kumbakonam on Vaikunda Ekadasi day on Monday even though the ‘Sorgavasal’ event, celebrated as part of Vaikunda Ekadasi in a majority of Vaishnavite temples is not in practice at this temple.

Because it is believed that Lord Vishnu descended from His abode Sri Vaikundam to marry Goddess Mahalakshmi brought up by Hema Rishi as ‘Komalavalli’ and married her. Since Lord Vishnu descended from Sri Vaikundam in a chariot as Sri Aravamudhan, this temple is considered by the devotees as ‘Vaikundam’ itself and hence the practice of observing ‘Sorgavasal’ is not in practice in the temple.

However, the ‘Sorgavasals’ were opened amid religious fervour and gaiety at most of the Vaishnavite temples in Thanjavur district, including the one in Nachiyarkoil.

Meanwhile, residents of Kasavalanadu Kollankarai near Thanjavur continued their practice of staging dramas based on ‘Ithikasas’ and ‘Puranas’ during Vaikunda Ekadasi. They used to stage these whole night dramas by themselves on three days every year.

Young and adult male members of the hamlet don the roles of characters of the dramas such as ‘Sri Rama Pathuga Pattabishekam’ and others based on Ramayana, Sri Vallithirumanam, and other Hindu religion-based stories.