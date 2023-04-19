HamberMenu
Devotees throng Srirangam for Chithirai car festival

April 19, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees pull the temple car at Srirangam in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. GNANAVELMURUGAN

A large number of devotees pulled the car of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Wednesday as part of its Chithirai car ( Viruppan Thirunal) festival.

The processional deity Sri Namperumal was brought in a procession from the kannadi arai in the early hours and placed on the decorated temple car. After puja, the temple car was pulled around 6 a.m. amid religious fervour. The car was pulled around the four Chithirai streets in the towns amidst chants of Ranga, Ranga from devotees.

The car festival marked the ninth day of the 11-day Chithirai festival that began on April 11. The festival would conclude with Aalum Pallakku on April 21.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and police made elaborate arrangements for the festival. A local holiday had been declared for the district by the Collector in view of the car festival on Wednesday.

