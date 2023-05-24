HamberMenu
Devotees throng Sattainathar Swamy temple in Sirkazhi to witness kumbabhishekam

May 24, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A helicopter showers flower petals on Sattainatharswamy temple at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday.

Thousands of devotees on Wednesday witnessed the Mahakumbabishekam of Sri Sattainathar Swamy temple at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district.

The kumbabishekam happened after 32 years at Sri Sattainathar Swamy temple, also referred to as Thoniyappar temple, which is under the administration and maintenance of Dharumapuram Aadheenam mutt.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi worshipped at the temple and inaugurated the Natyanjali event. On Wednesday, the kumbabishekam was performed between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. amid chanting of Vedic and Thevaram hymns. The priests carried the holy water from the yagasaalai and poured it on the gold-plated kalasams. Flower petals were showered from a helicopter on the temple tower.

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, District Collector AP. Mahabharathi, Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha and Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murugan were present among others.

Last month, when the temple administration dug a pit to make arrangements for yagasaalaipujas, 23 metal idols of various deities, 493 copper plates inscribed in Tamil with Thevaram hymns and old artefacts such as lamps and kalasams were unearthed near the west gopuram at the nandavanam within the temple complex. A team of archaeologists and researchers from Chennai examined the unearthed materials and kept them safe on the temple premises.

