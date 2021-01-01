Devotees throng places of worship on New Year Day

TIRUCHI

Devotees in large numbers thronged places of worship to offer prayers on the occasion of New Year on Friday.

The turnout of devotees at Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple near here was heavy as devotees lined up from the early hours of the day when the shrine opened, said a temple official. Devotees’ turnout was equally high at the Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple, Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, the Sri Akilandeswari Jambukeswarar Temple at Tiruvanaikoil and the Sri Ayyappan temple at Cantonment.

Special mass was conducted at the St. Mary's Cathedral at Melapudur, Holy Redeemer's Church at Palakkarai, Our Lady of Lourdes Church at Teppakulam and at Our Lady of Fathima at Puthur in Tiruchi.

Safety protocols were followed at the churches when the mass was conducted. Special masses were conducted at the churches in Velankanni in Nagapattinam district and at Poondi in Thanjavur district too.