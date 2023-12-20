GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees throng Dharbaranyeswarar Temple at Thirunallar on Sani Peyarchi 

December 20, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Priests perform special puja for Lord Sani at Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple at Thirunallar in Karaikal district on Wednesday.

Priests perform special puja for Lord Sani at Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple at Thirunallar in Karaikal district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. VENGADESH

Thousands of devotees converged at Thirunallar near Karaikal town on Wednesday for darshan of Saneeswarar at Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple on the occasion of Sani Peyarchi, the transit of planetary deity Sani (Saturn) from Makaram to Kumbam Rasi (Capricorn to Aquarius), which happens once in two and a half years.

Elaborate arrangements were put in place by the Karaikal district administration for the smooth conduct of the occasion in which thousands of devotees stood in lengthy queues since early morning. The footfalls hit a spike in the evening during Sani Peyarchi when the temple priests performed special pujas, abhishekam and mahadeeparadhana to Saneeswarar. Devotees from various places, near and far, chanted Thevaram and Vedic hymns.

At Nalan Kulam, the temple tank, devotees took a holy dip and prayed to Lord Shiva in wet clothes. The temple management arranged for showers to facilitate senior citizens and constantly replinished water in the tank. Police scaled up security arrangements and deployed over 2,000 personnel. They thoroughly frisked devotees before they entered the temple.

Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, Seer of Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt Sri La Sri Kayilai Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal, Ministers, Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan and MLAs were among those who offered prayers.

The district administration and temple management arranged for drinking water supply and sanitation in various places in the temple and banned entry and parking of four-wheelers around the temple. The Puducherry Road Transport Corporation operated free shuttle bus services between the temple and parking lots.

The footfall of devotees was subdued during the last Sani Peyarchi in December 2020 due to restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

