Devotees throng Amma Mandapam

February 09, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Hundreds of devotees thronged Amma Mandapam on the banks of the Cauvery in Srirangam on the occasion of Thai Amavasai”.

The devotees, who came from different parts of the State, took a holy dip in the river and performed rituals for their forefathers and ancestors. There were devotees who visited Amma Mandapam before dawn. They visited Sriranganathaswamy Temple to offer prayers.

A large number of priests from far away places, including Puducherry, Villupuram, Dindigul, Thittakudi and Vriddhachalam visited Amma Mandapam.

Traffic was closed from Mambazhasalai to Srirangam via Amma Mandapam on Friday morning due to heavy crowd.

