ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Amma Mandapam

February 09, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offering prayers at Amma Mandapam in Srirangam on Friday. | Photo Credit: C. JAISANKAR

Hundreds of devotees thronged Amma Mandapam on the banks of the Cauvery in Srirangam on the occasion of Thai Amavasai”.

The devotees, who came from different parts of the State, took a holy dip in the river and performed rituals for their forefathers and ancestors. There were devotees who visited Amma Mandapam before dawn. They visited Sriranganathaswamy Temple to offer prayers.

A large number of priests from far away places, including Puducherry, Villupuram, Dindigul, Thittakudi and Vriddhachalam visited Amma Mandapam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic was closed from Mambazhasalai to Srirangam via Amma Mandapam on Friday morning due to heavy crowd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US