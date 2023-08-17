ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Amma Mandapam

August 17, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offering special pujas at Amma Mandapam in Srirangam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A large number of devotees thronged Amma Mandapam in Srirangam on Wednesday to offer obsequies to their forefathers on the occasion of Aadi Ammavasai.

Devotees from far and near began to arrive at the bathing ghat even before the dawn of the day. They took a holy dip in the Cauvery River and performed special pujas and rituals for their ancestors. Crowds swelled as the day progressed.

Special arrangements were in place to regulate the flow of traffic. Except for two-wheelers, all other vehicles including buses were not allowed via Amma Mandapam from Mambazhasalai and Srirangam to Mambazhasalai. Devotees had to park their vehicles at far away locations and walk to the bathing ghat.

