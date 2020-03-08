Devotees take holy dip in Mahamaham tank

A large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Mahamaham Tank in temple town of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on the occasion of ‘Maasi Maham’ festival on Sunday.
The festival commenced on February 28 at six Shiva temples in Kumbakonam, including the Adhi Kumbeswarar, Kasi Vishwanathar, Kaalahastheeswarar, Abhi Mukeshwarar and Gowthameshwarar temples.
Lord Shiva and Goddess Ambal along with ‘panchamurthis’ from 12 Shiva temples were brought in Rishabha ‘vahanam’ in a procession from the respective shrines to the four banks of the Mahamaham Tank in the morning.
Special abhishekams were performed to the ‘Asthradevar’ of the respective temples. After the ‘Asthradevars’ were dipped in the temple tank, a large gathering of devotees who had converged to witness the event took a holy dip. Special arrangements were made by the official machinery in connection with the festival.
