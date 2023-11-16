HamberMenu
Devotees take a holy dip in the Cauvery at Mayiladuthurai

November 16, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees taking a holy dip in the Cauvery river at Mayiladuthurai Town on the last day of the Tamil month Aippasi on Thursday.

Devotees taking a holy dip in the Cauvery river at Mayiladuthurai Town on the last day of the Tamil month Aippasi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mayiladuthurai soaked in religious fervour as devotees converged at the Thula Kattam and took a holy dip in the Cauvery on the last day of the Tamil month of Aippasi on Thursday.  Thula Utsavam is celebrated every year in the Tamil month of Aippasi. This year, the 30-day festival began on October 18. The Kadaimuga Theerthavari was held on Thursday afternoon during which deities of Swami and Ambal from different Siva shrines were brought in a procession to the Thula Kattam where special abhishekams and aradhana were performed. Devotees, who had converged on both sides of the river bank, took a holy dip. Mahadeeparadhana was performed on the occasion. The district administration, the police and the Fire and Rescue Services departments had made arrangements for the event at Mayiladuthurai.

