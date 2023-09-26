Devotees pull temple car of Gunaseelam shrine

September 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Devotees in large numbers on Tuesday pulled the temple car of Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple at Gunaseelam in Tiruchi district. The car festival was held as part of the ongoing annual Brahmothsavam.

Rituals were conducted early in the morning and the deities of Sri Perumal with Ubhaya Nachiyars were brought in a holy procession to the temple car, which was decked up on the occasion.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar along with a large number of devotees pulled the temple car in the morning. The Theerthavaari was held in the evening. The Brahmothsavam, which started on September 17 with Angurarpanam concludes on September 28 with Aadum Palakku’.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.