Devotees pull temple car of Gunaseelam shrine

September 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees in large numbers on Tuesday pulled the temple car of Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple at Gunaseelam in Tiruchi district. The car festival was held as part of the ongoing annual Brahmothsavam

Rituals were conducted early in the morning and the deities of Sri Perumal with Ubhaya Nachiyars were brought in a holy procession to the temple car, which was decked up on the occasion.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar along with a large number of devotees pulled the temple car in the morning. The Theerthavaari was held in the evening. The Brahmothsavam, which started on September 17 with Angurarpanam concludes on September 28 with Aadum Palakku’.

