Devotees pull temple car in Srirangam

January 24, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Devotees in large numbers pulled the temple car of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam on Wednesday as part of the ongoing ‘Thai Ther’ festival. The processional deity Sri Namperumal along with ‘Ubhaya Nachiyars’ were taken out in a procession in the early hours to the ‘Thai Ther’ Mandapam’ where rituals were performed.

Upon completion of rituals, the decorated temple car with Sri Namperumal along with Ubhaya Nachiyars was pulled by a large number of devotees at around 6.30 a.m. amid chants of ‘Renga Renga’ by the devotees. The temple car went around the four ‘Uthira Veedhi’ and returned back to the ‘Nilai’. The devotees offered worship to the deities. The ‘Thai Ther’ festival commenced on January 16 with the hoisting of the holy flag. The 11-day annual festival concludes on January 26.