GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees pull temple car in Srirangam

January 24, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees drawing the car of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple to mark “Thai Ther” festival at Srirangam on Wednesday.

Devotees drawing the car of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple to mark “Thai Ther” festival at Srirangam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Devotees in large numbers pulled the temple car of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam on Wednesday as part of the ongoing ‘Thai Ther’ festival.  The processional deity Sri Namperumal along with ‘Ubhaya Nachiyars’ were taken out in a procession in the early hours to the ‘Thai Ther’ Mandapam’ where rituals were performed. 

Upon completion of rituals, the decorated temple car with Sri Namperumal along with Ubhaya Nachiyars was pulled by a large number of devotees at around 6.30 a.m. amid chants of ‘Renga Renga’ by the devotees. The temple car went around the four ‘Uthira Veedhi’ and returned back to the ‘Nilai’. The devotees offered worship to the deities.  The ‘Thai Ther’ festival commenced on January 16 with the hoisting of the holy flag. The 11-day annual festival concludes on January 26.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.