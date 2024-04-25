Devotees pull Swamimalai temple car amidst religious fervour

April 25, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A large number of devotees pulled Sri Swaminathaswamy Temple car at Swamimalai near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

The car was pulled as part of the annual Chithirai festival which began at the temple on April 17 with flag hoisting. The processional deities of the temple are taken out in veedhi ulas in various vahanams during the festival, scheduled to conclude on April 27.

On Thursday, the car carrying the deities of Subramaniar with his consorts Valli and Deivanai was pulled by devotees. Rohit Ramesh, Director, The Hindu Group of Publications , who sponsored the car run, and Mohanasundaram, Joint Commissioner, HR&CE Department, participated.