GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Devotees pull Swamimalai temple car amidst religious fervour

April 25, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees pulling the car of the Sri Swaminathaswamy Temple at Swamimalai on Thursday.

Devotees pulling the car of the Sri Swaminathaswamy Temple at Swamimalai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Devotees pulling the car of the Sri Swaminathaswamy Temple at Swamimalai on Thursday.

Devotees pulling the car of the Sri Swaminathaswamy Temple at Swamimalai on Thursday.

A large number of devotees pulled Sri Swaminathaswamy Temple car at Swamimalai near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

The car was pulled as part of the annual Chithirai festival which began at the temple on April 17 with flag hoisting. The processional deities of the temple are taken out in veedhi ulas in various vahanams during the festival, scheduled to conclude on April 27.

On Thursday, the car carrying the deities of Subramaniar with his consorts Valli and Deivanai was pulled by devotees. Rohit Ramesh, Director, The Hindu Group of Publications , who sponsored the car run, and Mohanasundaram, Joint Commissioner, HR&CE Department, participated.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.