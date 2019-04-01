Devotees pull Azhi ther

The decorated “Aazhi ther” of Thyagrajaswamy Temple, Tiruvarur, being pulled along Mada Streets of Tiruvarur on Monday.

01 April 2019 19:04 IST

The famous Azhi ther of Thyagarajaswamy temple, Tiruvarur, was pulled by thousands of devotees with religious fervour and gaiety on Monday.

The 96-foot-high decorated ther (wooden car) carrying Sri Thyagarajar was pulled along four Mada Streets of the town as chants of Aaroora, Thyagesa from the devotees rent the air.

The annual festival of the temple commenced on February 22 with flag hoisting. Two weeks later, Sri Thyagarajar idol was brought in a procession from inside the temple to Devasiriyar Mandapam, where patha tharisanam (revealing of the foot of Sri Thyagarajar to devotees) festival was held on March 26. Subsequently, Sri Thyagarajar was brought to the decorated Azhi ther on the night of March 26 and placed on the main dais of the wooden car.

On Monday, the car was pulled out of the deck around 7.15 a.m. by devotees led by Velakkuruchi Aadheenam, Sri Ajabhanateshwara Pandara Sannadhi, Collector T. Anand, Superintendent of Police Durai and others.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration and police for smooth conduct of the festival attended by over one lakh people braving the hot sun.