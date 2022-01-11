Devotees not allowed in all temples from Jan. 14 to 18

Devotees will not be allowed inside all temples in the district from January 14 to 18 in view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The temples include Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple, Tiruvanaikoil, Arulmigu Mariamman temple, Samayapuram, Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy temple, Arulmigu Vekkaliamman temple, Woraiyur and Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy temple, Vayalur.All rituals and poojas would be conducted as per Agama in all the temples without devotees, Collector S. Sivarasu said in an official press release on Tuesday.