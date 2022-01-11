Tiruchirapalli

Devotees not allowed in all temples from Jan. 14 to 18

Devotees will not be allowed inside all temples in the district from January 14 to 18 in view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The temples include Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple, Tiruvanaikoil, Arulmigu Mariamman temple, Samayapuram, Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy temple, Arulmigu Vekkaliamman temple, Woraiyur and Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy temple, Vayalur.All rituals and poojas would be conducted as per Agama in all the temples without devotees, Collector S. Sivarasu said in an official press release on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 11:32:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/devotees-not-allowed-in-all-temples-from-jan-14-to-18/article38243431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY