Devotees not allowed for opening of sorghavaasal in Perambalur temple

The Perambalur district administration has said that devotees would not be allowed for the opening of the sorghavaasal at the adanagopala Swamy Temple in Perambalur on December 25 as part of the ongoing Vaikunda Ekadasi festival in view of the pandemic.

Vaikunda Ekadasi festival is celebrated at the temple from December 15 to January 3.

In an official press release, Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya on Tuesday said that the sorghavaasal at the temple is scheduled to be opened between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on December 25. The deity would be taken to the mandapam and the devotees would be allowed thereafter from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m by adhering to the guidelines stipulated by the State government. However, aged persons, pregnant women and children below 10 years would not be allowed.

Only those wearing masks would be allowed in the temple and the devotees would be subjected to thermal scanning. Devotees would not be allowed to prostrate before the 'kodimaram' and other places. The devotees have been asked to avoid bringing coconut and fruits. A temple employee would be deployed at the entrance to spray hand sanitisers on the hands of devotees prior to allowing them inside. Priests have also been asked to wear masks and ensure personal distancing.

The release asked officials not to allow anyone coming from the containment zone. The temple authorities should ensure that there were separate entry and exit points and spray disinfectant once every three hours. It has also asked the temple authorities not to allow devotees near the well and tank within the temple premises.