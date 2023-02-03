Devotees in good numbers pull temple car in Srirangam

February 03, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Devotees in good numbers pulled the temple car of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam on Friday as part of the ongoing ‘Thai Ther’ festival.

The processional deity Sri Namperumal, along with ‘Ubhaya Nachiayars,‘ was taken out in a procession from the ‘kannadi arai’ inside the temple complex in the early hours and brought to the ‘Thai Ther’ mandapam.

After completion of rituals, the decorated temple car with deities was pulled by devotees at around 6.05 a.m. The temple car was pulled around the four ‘uthira veedhis’ and returned to the station in about three hours.

The holy event was held on the ninth day of the festival which commenced on January 26 with the hoisting of the holy flag. The annual festival concludes on February 5 when the processional deity Sri Namperumal would be taken out in a procession in ‘aalum pallakku’ in the ‘ul thiruveedhis’ at Srirangam in the evening before reaching the sanctum sanctorum at night.