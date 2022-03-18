Devotees fulfil promises made to God

A large number of devotees of Sri Jambukeswarar Temple, Kasavalanadu Kovilur in Thanjavur district, fulfilled their vows on the ‘Panguni Uthiram’ festival on Friday.

Hundreds of devotees carrying ‘paal kavadi’ and ‘paal kudam’ from Kovilur and other villages in the Kasavalanadu region marched towards the temple carrying the ‘kavadi’ and ‘kudam’ right from the dawn. The granite idols of Lord Murugan and Indumban installed at the temple were anointed with the milk brought by them from their houses. The ‘panguni’ festival which commenced on March 9 culminated on Friday, sources added.

Meanwhile, the car festival celebrated as part of the annual ‘panguni’ festival at Sri Srinivasaperumal Temple at Nachiyarkovil near Kumbakonam was held on Friday.

The decorated idols of Sri Vanjulavalli Thayar and Sri Srinivasaperumal were placed on the wooden car which was pulled along the Mada Streets at Nachiyarkovil.