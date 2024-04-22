ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees flock Rockfort temple car festival

April 22, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The decorated car of the Rockfort Arulmigu Thayumanaswami temple being pulled by devotees in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

Devotees in good numbers pulled the decorated cars of the Rockfort Arulmigu Thayumanaswami temple in Tiruchi on Monday as part of the Chithirai car festival of the temple. 

The Chithirai Thiruther Peruvizha began on April 13 with abhishekam for Arulmigu Uchi Pillaiyar and Vigneswara puja. This was followed by the hoisting of the holy flag at the temple on April 14. The important part of the annual event is the car festival that was held on Monday. The deities of Sri Thayumanaswami and Goddess Mattuvaar Kuzhalammai in special ‘alankarams’ were brought from the temple to the ‘Swami Ther’ and ‘Ambal Ther’ respectively. 

Devotees in large numbers, who had gathered for the festival, pulled the ‘Swami Ther’ and ‘Ambal Ther’ around 6.10 a.m. The two decorated cars went through Keezha Andar veedhi, N.S.B. Road, Nandhi Koil Street, and Vadakku Andar Veedhi before reaching the same spot from where it started. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi participated in the event and pulled the temple car.  The Chithirai festival concludes on April 27.  

