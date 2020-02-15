Tiruchirapalli

Devotees draw temple car in Srirangam

Devotees throng the streets of Srirangam to participate in the car festival of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on the occasion of 'Thai Ther' festival on Friday.

Devotees throng the streets of Srirangam to participate in the car festival of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on the occasion of 'Thai Ther' festival on Friday.  

Devotees in large numbers drew the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple car carrying the processional deity Sri Nam Perumal and ‘Ubhaya Nachiyars’ on Friday as part of the ongoing ‘Thai Ther Thiruvizha’ celebration.

The ‘Thai Ther Thiruvizha’ began on January 30 with the hoisting of the holy flag. The highlight of the event is the drawing of the temple car. The deities were brought in a procession to the specially decorated temple car which was drawn by a large number of devotees around the four ‘Uthira Veedhis.’ The ‘Thai Thiruvizha’ concludes on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 6:45:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/devotees-draw-temple-car/article30767737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY