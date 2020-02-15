Devotees draw temple car in Srirangam

Devotees in large numbers drew the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple car carrying the processional deity Sri Nam Perumal and ‘Ubhaya Nachiyars’ on Friday as part of the ongoing ‘Thai Ther Thiruvizha’ celebration.
The ‘Thai Ther Thiruvizha’ began on January 30 with the hoisting of the holy flag. The highlight of the event is the drawing of the temple car. The deities were brought in a procession to the specially decorated temple car which was drawn by a large number of devotees around the four ‘Uthira Veedhis.’ The ‘Thai Thiruvizha’ concludes on Sunday.
