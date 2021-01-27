Tiruchirapalli

Devotees draw Srirangam temple car

The Ranganathaswamy Temple car being drawn on one of the Uthira Veedhis in Srirangam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A large number of devotees drew the temple car of Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple as part of the ongoing ‘Thai Ther’ festival.

The deities Sri Namperumal and Ubhaya Nachiayars were taken in a procession from the shrine in the early hours of Wednesday to the temple car. The festival started on January 19 with the hoisting of the holy flag and the deities were taken in procession in various mounts on different dates.

The temple car with Sri Namperumal and Ubhaya Nachiyars was drawn around the Uthira Veedhis and returned to the spot from where it started. The festival concludes on January 29.

