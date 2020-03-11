Devotees deplore delay in renovation of temple car

THANJAVUR

11 March 2020 22:48 IST

Devotees of Sri Aadhi Kumbeswarar temple, Kumbakonam, are disappointed over mounting of the presiding deity Sri Aadhi Kumbeswarar on a make-shift temple car-like structure for the procession along Mada Streets during the car festival held as part of the annual Maasi Magam festival.

Decorated idols of Sri Aadhi Kumbeswarar, Goddess Mangalambigai, Sri Vinayakar, Sri Subramanyar and Chandikeswarar are to be mounted on the temporary structure on the day of car festival.

In 2018, Public Works Department officials listed the defects in the temple car, informed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Board authorities and suggested its use only after rectification. But the ‘defective’ wooden car was used for the festival with some minor rectifications, sources said. In the subsequent year, the PWD had firmly refused to issue the No Objection Certificate for use of the wooden structure for the temple festival. A make-shift temple car-like structure mounted on a bullock cart was used for carrying the presiding deity in the 2019 festival. The other deities were mounted on their respective wooden temple cars and pulled along Mada Streets.

Devotees, who were upset with the HR and CE for using the make-shift structure for the presiding deity, were hopeful that the officials set right the ‘defective’ wooden car for 2020 annual festival, said Nijanantha Meenakshi of Salai Street. “But this year also we are made to witness the presiding deity going round Mada Streets in the temporary make-shift temple car-like structure,” she said.

“Devotee want top priority for the presiding deity in the festivities,” she said suggesting use of wooden car of any of other deities for the presiding deity. Official sources said the temple administrators had received clearance for taking up repair work on the ‘defective’ wooden temple car only recently and the work would be taken up along with the consecration of the temple likely to be held by next year or later.

A temple priest lamented that officials have discontinued the practice of consulting them for conduct of major festivals.