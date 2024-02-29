Devotees complain of indiscriminate fleecing and poor amenities at Ponnar-Shankar temple

February 29, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Indiscriminate fleecing and poor amenities have irked the devotees of Ponnar-Shankar Temple, also known as Periakkandiamman Temple, at Veerappur on the outskirts of Mannapparai.

Hundreds of devotees visit the temple, associated with the history of Ponnar and Shankar, warrior brothers who lived between 990 and 1020 CE, was believed to have been established several centuries ago. Though the temple has devotees from across the State, it has a strong following from western districts, mainly Coimbatore, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, and Dindigul. Periakkandiamman is the “kula deivam” (family deity) for many in Tiruchi, Madurai, and Pudukottai districts as well.

While Goddess Periakkandiamman, the presiding deity of the temple, offers blessings to the devotees inside a concrete building, several other deities in standing postures do not have concrete structures.

It attracts thousands of devotees in March, April, July, and other auspicious days and holidays. The annual 10-day festival, which begins on March 10, is expected to attract more than 10 lakh devotees. Several of them will stay on fields and public places by forming tents. Though there are 10 days left for this year’s festival, the devotees continue to throng the place in large numbers daily. They sacrifice sheep and goats as offerings.

But the indiscriminate fleecing by a section of ‘pujaris’ and unauthorised persons, who claim to be pujaris, has drawn the ire of the devotees. Periakandiamman, Mahamuni, and Ponnar-Sharkar are the main deities of the temple. But there are about 50 pujaris at any given time. Devotees complain that they are being fleeced in at least 10 locations. These pujaris demand money as much as possible at the temple, which is not directly controlled by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. There were many incidents of pujaris entering into arguments with the devotees, who were reluctant to pay money to them. No one insists the devotees get archanai ticket. But the pujaris, it is alleged, collect between ₹300 and ₹500 for archanai and up to ₹1,500 for sacrificing goats. They use many tactics to collect money. The devotees are fleeced more under the pretexts of “annadhanam”, performing special pujas, and for buying cement or sand to carry out repairs and maintenance of the temple. Devotees need to pay more for touching the idols of Ezhu Kannimar, Ponnar, and Shankar.

“Nothing works without offering money here. I require at least ₹2,000 to offer ‘kanikkai’ at various places. We could not offer prayer with a peace of mind,” said M. Andiappan, a devotee of Namakkal, who visited the temple recently.

It is alleged that the a section of the traditional pujaris, who enjoy the rights to perform puja at the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deities, preferred to “auction” their turn and those who “acquire the rights” for short periods by paying in lakhs of rupees, use all tactics to collect as much as possible from the devotees.

Upon receiving numerous complaints from the devotees, the HR&CE Department, which enjoys the supervisory powers over the temple, installed closed circuit cameras at vantage locations about two years ago. However, after a lull, it is said that the fleecing is continuing as usual.

Pointing out the poor amenities at the temple, another devotee said that only a handful of public taps were available. However, the number was highly insufficient to cater to the needs of the devotees. The government should establish temporary shelters and sanitation facilities before the start of the Panguni festival.

