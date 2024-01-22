Devotees celebrate Ayodhya Ram temple consecration

January 22, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Groups of devotees gathered at temples in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts to celebrate the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday. With religious fervour, they played bhajans and rendered the verses of Kamba Ramayanam.

In Tiruchi, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and locals made arrangements at Sedal Mariamman Temple in Bhima Nagar, Siva Sakthi Mariamman Temple in Woraiyur, and Murugan Temple at Ariyamangalam for the live screening of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Devotees installed LED screens within the temple precincts to watch the consecration of Ram Mandir.

After conducting special pujas, the devotees organised mass feeding. In some places, the members of resident welfare associations organised special pujas during the time of Pran Pratishta at private temples on their housing complex premises and distributed sweets.

Mass feeding

The Marabu Foundation at Thillaisthanam in Thanjavur district organised a special bhajan in which musical exponents Panchapakesa Bhagavathar and Rama Devi participated and vocalised bhajans on Lord Ram. Rama Kausalya, founder of the Marabu Foundation, said the programmes associated with Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya were organised to awaken the sense of collective worship and to alleviate depression.

In Mayiladuthurai, the BJP cadres gathered at Sarangapani temple at Koranad and played bhajans. They distributed Prasadam to devotees and planted saplings. Devotees assembled in front of the LED screens at temples in Vettaikaraniruppu, Voimedu, Vedaranyam, Kariyapattinam, and Vadakku Poigainallur in Nagapattinam district to watch the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Locals and BJP cadres organised special pujas, abishekams, and mass feeding at 52 places in Tiruvarur district. The consecration ceremony was live telecast on LED screens at Nannilam and Kudavasal. The celebrations and associated events were organised peacefully and no restrictions were imposed for devotees to conduct special pujas and bhajans in private places, said police sources.