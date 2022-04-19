Devotees brave sweltering weather to pull Samayapuram temple car

It is one of the major events at the Mariamman Temple

Religious fervour pervaded Samayapuram near here as thousands of devotees thronged Sri Mariamman Temple to pull the temple car and offer worship on Tuesday.

The Chithirai car festival, which follows the 28-day fasting of Goddess Mariamman during the Tamil months of Masi/Panguni for universal welfare, is one of the major events at the temple.

With the car festival being held in a full-fledged manner after lifting of pandemic restrictions enforced over the past couple of years, Tuesday’s event saw a huge congregation of devotees, notwithstanding the sweltering weather. Several devotees, mostly women, undertook padayatras from Tiruchi and adjoining districts, in fulfilment of their vows. Many carried fire pots and kavadis to the temple and started arriving at Samayapuram on Monday.

The 13-day festival commenced at the temple on April 10 with the hoisting of the holy flag. On Tuesday, the 10th day of the festival, the processional idol of Goddess Mariamman was placed on the decorated wooden temple car and pulled by a large number of devotees around the shrine. The temple car began its procession around 11 a.m. after puja and deeparadhana and returned to its base around 3.30 p.m..

A strong contingent of police was deployed at Samayapuram and its vicinity to regulate the crowd. A local holiday had been declared for the district on Tuesday in view of the festival. The Chithirai festival concludes with Theppa utsavam (float festival) on April 22.