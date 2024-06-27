ADVERTISEMENT

Devendrakula Vellalar Association members stage protest

Published - June 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Devendrakula Vellalar Association on Thursday staged a road roko at Kulithalai on Tiruchi-Karur Road demanding action against those who damaged a flag post and flag of the organisation.

Claiming that miscreants had damaged the flag post and the flag, the members belonging to the association blocked the traffic. They demanded immediate arrest of those involved in it. On information, the police rushed to the spot and promised suitable action. The protesters subsequently withdrew the protest and dispersed from the spot. The protest affected the traffic for about 10 minutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US