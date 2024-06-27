GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devendrakula Vellalar Association members stage protest

Published - June 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Devendrakula Vellalar Association on Thursday staged a road roko at Kulithalai on Tiruchi-Karur Road demanding action against those who damaged a flag post and flag of the organisation.

Claiming that miscreants had damaged the flag post and the flag, the members belonging to the association blocked the traffic. They demanded immediate arrest of those involved in it. On information, the police rushed to the spot and promised suitable action. The protesters subsequently withdrew the protest and dispersed from the spot. The protest affected the traffic for about 10 minutes.

