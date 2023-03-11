Development projects to come up on reclaimed Ariyamangalam dump yard 

March 11, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

After completion of the biomining project at Ariyamangalam, the biggest dumping yard in Tiruchi, the Corporation is planning to utilise the reclaimed land for development projects.

As of now, the Corporation has reclaimed 36 acres of the total 47.7 acre under the project.

Earlier, the civic body said the recovered land would be used for improving the city’s green cover by planting native tree varieties upon completion of biomining. “Since we have spent a considerable amount on the biomining project, there are plans to utilise the reclaimed land for development projects which would be more beneficial for residents,” said a senior Corporation official.

So far, around ₹70 crore has been spent to carry out the biomining project to remove the accumulated garbage from the dump yard under the Smart City Mission. In the first phase, waste lying in about 7.6 lakh cubic metre was removed. Now, works are under way to remove the waste in about 3.3 lakh cubic metre beneath the surface which is likely to be completed by May.

After the second phase, the Corporation will conduct a detailed study to assess if there is more waste beneath the surface and what steps could be taken to strengthen the soil. “We are planning to have a study by experts to assess if there is a need to conduct a third phase of biomining. The study would be crucial to find if there is a need to strengthen the land before executing development projects,” said an official.

The civic body is considering developing the recovered land for commercial purposes or public utilities. The proposal is in the initial stage and would be finalised once the study is carried out, officials said.

According to the officials, the Corporation is already carrying out tree plantation drives at several locations, and the decision to drop the initial plan for the afforestation of the Ariyamangalam dump yard would not impact the efforts to improve the city’s green cover. “Around two lakh saplings along roadsides and vacant lands have been planted in the previous year, and we have plans to plant saplings at more locations in the coming years,” he added.