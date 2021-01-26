Development of new products planned in BHEL

26 January 2021 18:38 IST

TIRUCHI

Development of new products has been planned at BHEL Tiruchi in line with the roadmap of corporate office, according to T.S. Murali, General Manager and Head.

Unfurling the National Tricolour here on Tuesday, Mr. Murali said declaration of 2021 as 'Year of Decisive Action' and formation of a 'Make in India' Business Development Group by the BHEL Corporation, and the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiatives of the Central Government will reflect in every employee making all-out efforts with efficiency and swiftness to complete the task of achieving the targets for the current financial year.

BHEL Tiruchi, with its vibrant and young workforce, has the potential to overcome all challenges, Mr. Murali said, referring to the Order of Merit award bagged by five employees in the 'inspirational or transformational performance during Covid-19' category at the 2020 edition of the Skoch Awards for innovative products developed in-house to curb the spread of the pandemic. Quality Circles of BHEL

Tiruchi had won prizes at the BHEL Annual Quality Circle Summit including the best presentation

award among major BHEL units.

Mr. Murali said that the American Petroleum Institute (API) had granted BHEL, Tiruchi, the right to use its monogram for the API-6A, API-16C, and API-17D classes of oil-field equipment manufactured by the Valves division. Productivity improvement projects by employees also secured a large number of awards besides BHEL's own corporate Excel awards.

The BHEL, Tiruchi, was undertaking Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and social development projects in diversified areas including education, community development, health, environment protection and enrichment, vocational training and skill development.

At Arivalayam, BHEL's special school and vocational centre for differently-abled children Sowmya Murali, Patron, unfurled the National Flag in the presence of Mr K Nagarajan, General Manager, Outsourcing and President, Arivalayam; managing trustees, teachers and staff.