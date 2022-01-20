Development of Konakarai Road hinges on the elevated corridor project

Widening of the stretch will decongest the Karur Bypass Road

The proposal to widen the Konakarai Road between Woraiyur and Tiruchi-Karur Road is yet to take off.

The Tiruchi Corporation mooted the project in 2018 so as to transform the narrow road into a major road for residents to commute between Thillai Nagar and Woraiyur and Chathiram Bus Stand and Mela Chinthamani. It was touted as a good alternative to the heavily congested Karur Bypass Road.

There are three major roads, such as College Road, Karur Bypass Road and Konakarai Road connecting various parts of the city with Tiruchi-Karur Road and Mela Chinthamani. Of them, Karur Bypass Road and College Road see heavy traffic. The Karur Bypass Road connecting Salai Road and Tiruchi-Karur Road has evolved as one of the major commercial areas of the city. It was to divert a section of traffic, that the civic body had mooted the idea of widening the Konakarai Road.

The civic body had also surveyed the 2 km road that runs parallel to the Kudamuriti River. It also identified a few houses, which were constructed by encroaching the road space, in order to clear them. It subsequently devised a plan to widen the road at a cost of about ₹5 crore.

K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, who represents the Tiruch West constituency, had visited the road after assuming office in May 2021 and promised to develop it on priority. But the project is yet to see the light.

When contacted a senior official of the Tiruchi Corporation told The Hindu that the project has been put on hold in view of the proposed elevated corridor between Mela Chinthamani and Kambarasampettai by the State Highways. The alignment of the corridor was yet to be finalised and there were chances that it could run close to the Konakarai Road near Karur Road. If the corridor connects the Konakarai Road, traffic on the road would automatically go up ultimately requiring its widening.

“We have no other option but to develop the Konakarai Road to reduce the volume of traffic on the Karur Bypass Road. We have not shelved the proposal. Depending on the alignment of the elevated corridor, the Corporation will rework the project”, the official said.