Development of Karur Bypass Road gains momentum

Road being laid near Annamalai Nagar in Tiruchi on Sunday.

30 August 2020 20:19 IST

It is being projected as a model road in Tiruchi city

TIRUCHI

Development of Karur Bypass Road, which is being projected as a model road in the city, has gained momentum.

As per the project, the 1.5 km stretch of the Bypass Road from Sashtri Road-Salai Road intersection to Tiruchi-Karur Highway will be developed with pedestrian pavements, central median, storm water drains and ducts for cables wherever they are possible. A sum of ₹ 7.75 crore has been sanctioned from Infrastructure Gap Filling Fund for the project involving re-laying of the road end-to-end, construction of storm water drains along the nearly 100-ft wide road, erecting lamp posts and making provision for onside car parking.

Advertising

Advertising

The project has been divided into three segments for the quick implementation. While the 300 meter stretch from Salai Road to culvert has been named as first reach, the 200 meter stretch from culvert to Road Overbridge (RoB) is called as second reach. The third reach will be from RoB to Tiruchi-Karur Highway to a length of 620 meters.

For the first reach, a sum of ₹ 3.75 crore is being spent. The Tiruchi City Corporation began the road strengthening work in February. Though the total lockdown imposed from March 24 halted the work for about two months, the civic body resumed it from May. It took up the construction of storm water drains on both the sides of the first reach. It then carried out the formation of pedestrian pavements followed by duct.

The authorities thereafter shifted their attention on construction of centre median along with erection of lamp posts. The civic body has also begun road laying work.

Taking advantage of total lockdown on Sunday for carrying out the work without any disturbances, the local body mobilised men and machines for laying the road. Paver machine was engaged to lay the road. More than 75 % of the road laying work on the first reach was completed on Sunday itself.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the first reach would have facilities such as onsite car parking, pedestrian pavement, centre median, cable duct and storm water drain as the road was wider than the second and third reaches. The second reach would have an end to end road with pedestrian pavement and centre median. The third reach would have no pedestrian pavement as the road was narrow.

He said that the pending work on laying of tiles on pedestrian pavement and fine-tuning in the first reach will be completed within a month.