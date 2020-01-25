‘Developing diverse interests leads to non-linear learning’

Develop diverse interests; the power of non-linear learning from other areas will be immense, K.R. Lakshminarayana, Chief Endowment Officer, Azim Premji Foundation, told a gathering of management students at IIM-Tiruchi on Friday.

Be open to change and learn from things completely unrelated, beyond the area of career. Focusing on a journey without consciousness of the goal will be good, Mr. Lakshminarayana said, inaugurating Dhruva ‘20, a three-day management and cultural festival hosted by the IIM-Tiruchi.

Explaining the nature of change by citing how the relevance of Internet had transformed from being just a source of information to a platform for new business models, he said things would finally differ from what they looked like today.

Management professionals need to factor in technology changes: cloud computing, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Cloud Computing; be alert to changes taking place in the society; learn finance and taxation to understand the global business chain; understand the dramatically different expectations of customers; and handle situations caused by inequality in the society, Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

The ability to observe information, acknowledge perspectives and assimilate points of view would set businesses and organisations apart in the coming days. Drawing from his personal experience, Mr. Lakshminarayana explained the power of humility and positive attitude. Thanking companies for their support, Director of IIM-Tiruchi Bhimaraya Metri said the event was a platform for people with different perspectives to get together and move on to the next level.

The 11,000 participants from over 95 institutions across the country included over 200 students from various schools of Tiruchi.

The gala event encompasses 13 management competitions and five cultural events, all conducted by student-run clubs and committees.

This year, Dhruva 2020 will feature a regional conference on 'Women in Data Science (WiDS), a concert by renowned band Lagori on January 25, and a EDM (Electronic Dance Music) night by DJ Shameless Mani on January 26.