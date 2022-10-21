Develop job and life skills, Minister exhorts students

The Hindu Bureau
October 21, 2022 19:19 IST

PERAMBALUR:

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj on Friday exhorted students to develop job skills and life skills for betterment of their career.

Students need to be abreast of technology for securing jobs in industry, the Minister said after conferring degrees on 850 graduands during the Graduation Day of Srinivasan College of Arts and Science, Perambalur, on Friday.

A broad vision was necessary to survive in the emerging world, he said.

The Minister also administered the customary pledge to the students for utilisation of knowledge for betterment of society in the presence of A. Srinivasan, Chancellor of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University and founder chairman of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions, Perambalur.

Principal N. Vetrivel presented the annual report after initiation of the graduation ceremony by T. Raja Boopathy, Director, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions.

