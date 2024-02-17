GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Develop extracurricular activities, students told

February 17, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The annual cultural event – PEACE (Periyar Annual Cultural Events) – was held at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, near here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor V. Ramachandran motivated the students to develop their co-curricular and extracurricular activities and appreciated them for adding colours to the annals of the institution.

Prizes to the winners of various competitions held as part of the annual event were distributed at the valedictory function.

Sports meet

Meanwhile, participating as the chief guest at the annual sports meet of the university on Saturday, P. Subramanian, who represented the country in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, pointed out that an athlete should be disciplined. The focus must be on achieving their goal and keeping themselves fit to face any situation on the sports ground, he said.

Congratulating the participants, Shahnaz Illyas, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur, encouraged the athletes to give their best and said that true sportsmanship would always teach lifelong good lessons.

