Develop awareness of cyber crimes, says DGP

February 01, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Wednesday urged the people, particularly women and students, to be aware of cyber crimes so as to protect themselves from those misusing information technology.

Delivering a lecture on cybercrimes and protective mechanism at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College here, he said that the IT revolution had opened up new avenues of development. At the same time, it had given room for anti social elements to indulge in various crimes. There were instances of people losing their hard-earned money to the phishers, who used different tricks to know the personal, confidential and sensitive information from the internet users.

Mr. Babu said that internet and mobile users must be wary of revealing personal and confidential information to unknown persons. Everyone should know that photos or personal information shared on social media platforms could be seen or watched the world over. Hence, people, particularly women and students should have a clear understanding on the effect of sharing information. Educated women should spread awareness among others on cyber crimes and the available mechanism to protect them from the anti social elements and fraudsters.

M. Sathiyapriya, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, K. Meena, Secretary, and K. Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer of the college, were present.