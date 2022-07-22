Detective Dog Rocky laid to rest

Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey pays her respect to Rocky before it was laid to rest with full State honours at Pudukkottai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Police detective dog ‘Rocky’ which had retired from active service and died due to old age was laid to rest with State honours here on Thursday.

‘Rocky’ had served in the Detective Dog Squad of Pudukottai Police for 10 years and was deployed for anti-sabotage checks conducted during the visit of VVIPs at various places in the State. It was also deployed during the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations held at Chennai.

Rocky had retired from service in December 2021 and was being looked after at the Detective Dog Squad here.

Owing to ill health a few days ago, Rocky was being treated at the Government Veterinary Hospital at Thirugokarnam here and it died in the early hours on Thursday. Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Vandita Pandey paid her respects to Rocky which was buried with State honours, a police press release said.