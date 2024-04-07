Detailed project report for riverfront park in Tiruchi to be ready soon

April 07, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed park on the banks of the Cauvery in Tiruchi is under way and expected to be completed within a month.

The Tiruchi City Corporation has identified the southern bank of the Cauvery running along Odathurai and Melachinthamani roads to develop the city’s first riverfront park with various recreational facilities.

The proposal for developing a riverfront park was mooted following demands from residents to create recreational spots in the city. A 50-foot-wide space on the river bank has been earmarked for the project.

A Chennai-based consultant has been appointed to prepare the DPR and conduct soil tests to study the condition of the river bank and to develop facilities without impacting the river. The project is estimated to cost around ₹14 crore.

“We are consulting experts to come up with the best recreational facilities. Once the design and amenities are finalised, we will submit a proposal to the government for approval,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to the plan, the civic body will develop a walking track on the bank with vintage street lights and space for residents to relax. A children’s park, a yoga hall, and an amphitheatre where cultural events can be held are planned.

Granite benches will be installed at regular intervals to help residents engage in morning walks to relax. A fence will be constructed around the river bed for the safety of the visitors. A nine-metre tall watchtower would be set up on the other bank from where people can view the Rockfort and the Rajagopuram at Srirangam.

The civic body is planning to develop a parking area in the space below the Odathurai bridge to accommodate two-wheelers and four-wheelers.