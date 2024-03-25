Detailed project report for redevelopment of Gandhi Market to be finalised soon

March 25, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed redevelopment of the Gandhi Market in the city is under way and expected to be finalised within a month.

As the structure of the age-old Gandhi Market had become weak, the civic body revived its long-pending proposal to redevelop the facility and upgrade infrastructure at the market.

The plan is to set up an integrated commercial building with parking facilities on the ground floor and office spaces for government departments and private companies along with commercial outlets on top floors.

ADVERTISEMENT

A consultant was appointed to come up with a feasibility report after taking into account various issues and views of stakeholders. A sum of ₹50 crore has been allocated to establish a multi-floor complex on the existing three acres of land.

“A detailed report is being prepared to study its present condition and formulate a design. However, we are yet to decide on the number of floors and office space for the complex,” said a senior corporation official.

The market, which has nearly 950 shops, has separate wings for fruits, flowers, and groceries. In addition, more than 800 unorganised vendors function in and around the market.

Plans are afoot to shift the wholesale traders to the proposed integrated vegetable and fruit market at Panjapur. The 21.5-acre market complex is a stone’s throw away from the new bus terminus and a truck terminal. “Once the facility is developed, the wholesale vegetable and fruit vendors will be shifted, which will be easily accessible to both vendors and consumers,” the official said. The retail vegetable and fruit traders of the market will be retained at Gandhi Market.

Meanwhile, the civic body has set an eye on developing commercial spaces to increase revenue sources. As part of its plan, an integrated office building to house government departments is planned at the Central Bus Stand and the construction of a commercial complex in Puthur is nearing completion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT