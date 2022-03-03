Detailed estimate for new ATC tower at Tiruchi airport sent to AAI for sanction

The project has been pegged at ₹96 crore

Even as construction of a new integrated passenger terminal at Tiruchi international airport is apace, Airports Authority of India (AAI) authorities here have forwarded a detailed estimate to the organisation’s corporate headquarters in New Delhi seeking administrative approval and expenditure sanction for construction of a new technical block-cum-air traffic control (ATC) tower at the airport. The site for the construction of the new ATC tower has been identified with the estimated cost of the project pegged at around ₹96 crore. The new tower is to come up at a height of 46.5 metre and will enable air traffic controllers to have a 360 degree view of the airport and its vicinity from the new structure. The new tower will be taller than the new terminal under construction. The proposed project is part of upgradation of the airport. “We have recently forwarded a detailed estimate for construction of the technical Block-ATC tower to the AAI corporate headquarters in New Delhi seeking administrative approval and expenditure sanction for the project,” P. Sree Krishna, General Manager, Projects, AAI, Tiruchi Airport told The Hindu on Thursday.

Once approved, the project is proposed to be executed through the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) mode, he said. Mr. Sree Krishna, who directly monitors the pace of work of the new terminal, says that nearly 72 % of the construction works have been completed. Works have been awarded for carrying out art and interior designs including furnishing of the VIP lounges inside the new building. The art work will depict the rich culture and heritage of Tiruchi. The new terminal is coming up on an area exceeding 70,000 sq m at over ₹950 crore. It will have a capacity to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hour and around 3.6 million passengers a year. It will be equipped with 48 check-in counters, 10 boarding bridges and baggage handling system. The project is expected to be completed in December.